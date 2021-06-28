Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $479.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

