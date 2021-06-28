Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. 117,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

