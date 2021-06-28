Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 2,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $856.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

