Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

