Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.70). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 923,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

