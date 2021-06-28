Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 30,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,039. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.