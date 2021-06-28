Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,328.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $46.23 on Friday. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

