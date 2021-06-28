Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NuCana also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33. NuCana has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

