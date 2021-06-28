Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72. ABB has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ABB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

