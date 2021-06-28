Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 599,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $7,864,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.9285 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

