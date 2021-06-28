Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $46.79

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,435. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 441.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

