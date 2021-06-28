Analysts Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

BSIG stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

