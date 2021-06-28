Analysts Set Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) PT at GBX 3,981.67

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CWK stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,956 ($51.69). 15,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,862. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,884. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,182 ($54.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

