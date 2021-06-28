Analysts Set Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target at $21.94

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTBAF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GTBAF opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

