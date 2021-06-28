Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $12.83

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,309. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

