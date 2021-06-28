Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Target Price at $315.52

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE W traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.75. 15,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,060. Wayfair has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

