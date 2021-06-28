Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

6/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 167 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,666 ($113.22). The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,076. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

