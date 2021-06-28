Analyzing Inari Medical (NARI) and The Competition

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) is one of 178 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inari Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Inari Medical alerts:

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inari Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% Inari Medical Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inari Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inari Medical Competitors 902 3842 7098 189 2.55

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million $13.79 million 358.15 Inari Medical Competitors $1.16 billion $77.47 million 73.53

Inari Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inari Medical beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.