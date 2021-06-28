Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $24.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

