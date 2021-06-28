AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANPC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.91. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

