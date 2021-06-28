Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $380.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

