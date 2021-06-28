Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $105,454,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,142,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $243.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.61. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

