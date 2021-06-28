APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Down 4.6%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 59,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,090,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get APA alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.