Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading Down 6.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.46 and last traded at $40.64. 2,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

