Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

