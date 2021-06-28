Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider John J. Suydam Sells 56,929 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. 3,526,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

