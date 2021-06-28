Apple Inc (LON:DS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apple Inc (LON:DS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

