Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLT. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,487 shares of company stock valued at $227,732 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

