Apyx Medical’s (APYX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

APYX stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

