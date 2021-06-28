Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

