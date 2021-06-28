Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $30,998,942. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

ANET opened at $362.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

