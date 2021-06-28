Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 433.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.78.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

