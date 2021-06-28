Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

