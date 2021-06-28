AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00668776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038972 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

