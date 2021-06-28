Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.12. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $308.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

