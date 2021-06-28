Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Astronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Astronics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

