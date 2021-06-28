ATC Coin Market Capitalization Tops $704,155.99 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $704,155.99 and approximately $37.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00380716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011092 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

