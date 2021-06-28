Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $97,500.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Athene stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

