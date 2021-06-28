Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$622.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.11. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 target price (up previously from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

