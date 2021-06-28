Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Purchases A$49,970.11 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Lyell Strambi purchased 13,404 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.73 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$49,970.11 ($35,692.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

