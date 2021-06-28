Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 9th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:HRR.UN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

