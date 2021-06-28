Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 9th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
TSE:HRR.UN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
