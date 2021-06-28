Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,972 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

