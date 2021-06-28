Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,006 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

