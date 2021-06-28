Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of X opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

