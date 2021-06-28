Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

NUE stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.