Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $278,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LCII opened at $130.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

