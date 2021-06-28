Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB opened at $68.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

