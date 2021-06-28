Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,174 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

