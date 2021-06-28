Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

