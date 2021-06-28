Aviva PLC Has $708,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $22.22 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

